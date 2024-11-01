Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love’s status: We’ll give him to game time to see how he’s feeling

The Packers might not know until Sunday afternoon whether Jordan Love will start at quarterback against the Lions.

Love is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said today that he always prefers to give questionable players as much time as possible to determine whether they’re going to be able to play in the game.

“We’ll give him up to game time to see how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will announce whether Love is active 90 minutes before the game’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With the Packers trying to catch the Lions in the NFC North, Sunday’s game qualifies as the biggest game of the season for the Packers, and they’ll hope Love is feeling ready to go.

If Love can’t go, the good news is that backup quarterback Malik Willis has played very well in Love’s place this season, going 2-0 as a starter when Love missed two full games with a knee injury and then coming off the bench last week and leading the Packers to a win when Love suffered the groin injury. No team wants to be without its starting quarterback, but the Packers know they can win with Willis if they need to.