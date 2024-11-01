 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love’s status: We’ll give him to game time to see how he’s feeling

  
Published November 1, 2024 06:30 PM

The Packers might not know until Sunday afternoon whether Jordan Love will start at quarterback against the Lions.

Love is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said today that he always prefers to give questionable players as much time as possible to determine whether they’re going to be able to play in the game.

“We’ll give him up to game time to see how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will announce whether Love is active 90 minutes before the game’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With the Packers trying to catch the Lions in the NFC North, Sunday’s game qualifies as the biggest game of the season for the Packers, and they’ll hope Love is feeling ready to go.

If Love can’t go, the good news is that backup quarterback Malik Willis has played very well in Love’s place this season, going 2-0 as a starter when Love missed two full games with a knee injury and then coming off the bench last week and leading the Packers to a win when Love suffered the groin injury. No team wants to be without its starting quarterback, but the Packers know they can win with Willis if they need to.