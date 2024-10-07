Matt LaFleur: One of Jordan Love’s superpowers is how he responds to adversity

The Packers trailed the Rams at halftime of Sunday’s game and a poor decision by quarterback Jordan Love was a big reason why they were down.

Love dropped back into his own end zone in the second quarter and immediately found himself under pressure from Rams linebacker Byron Young. Love tried to escape, but took a hit from Young that pushed him toward the back of the end zone and Love tried to flip the ball forward rather than take a safety. Rams cornerback Jaylen McCollough picked the pass off an ran for four yards for a touchdown.

The Packers were down 13-10 at halftime, but they scored the next 14 points on a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft. Love finished the day 15-of-26 for 224 yards and head coach Matt LaFleur said the performance was a sign of how well Love can handle negative developments during games.

“That’s the mindset you have to have whether it’s in football or in life. There are gonna be somethings that happen to you that are out of your control, and the only thing you can control is how you respond to everything,” LaFleur said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Specifically with Jordan, I think that’s one of his superpowers. We’ve seen it since the day he got drafted. He just doesn’t blink when the pressure comes. Last year was pretty indicative of that.”

Love has dealt with his fair share of adversity so far this season. He missed two games with a knee injury and struggled in his return to the lineup in Week Four, but Sunday’s comeback leaves the Packers at 3-2 as they move toward a Week Six home game against the Cardinals.