Matt LaFleur says he’s confident, but Packers have missed an NFL-high four field goals

In a year when NFL kickers are playing better than ever, the Packers and kicker Brayden Narveson are a notable exception.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he’s confident in Narveson, but it’s hard to understand why, given the Packers’ results this season.

Green Bay is the only team in the NFL with four missed field goals this season. Only one other team (the Ravens with Justin Tucker) has even missed three.

And it’s not like Narveson is missing field goals because LaFleur is sending him out there to attempt 60-yarders. On Sunday against the Vikings he missed a 37-yard attempt, the shortest missed field goal in the NFL so far this season. His other missed field goals have been from 49, 45 and 43 yards; he’s the only kicker in the NFL who has missed three field goals in the 40-to-49-yard range. He has not attempted a field goal of 50 yards or longer.

In a season when NFL kickers have made 87 percent of their field goal attempts, Narveson has made just 69 percent. LaFleur may be confident in him, but there’s not much reason for anyone else to be.