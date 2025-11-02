Matt LaFleur: Tucker Kraft’s knee injury doesn’t look good

Tight end Tucker Kraft was not around for the end of the Packers’ stunning loss to the Panthers on Sunday and he may not be back on the field anytime soon.

Kraft was carted off with a knee injury in the third quarter of the game and head coach Matt LaFleur’s initial update was not one that is going to make anyone feel better about how things played out at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur did not get into particulars, but said Kraft’s injury doesn’t look good.

“It’s going to be tough. Other guys are going to have to step up,” LaFleur said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

LaFleur’s words suggested a fear of a torn ACL and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that is the concern as Kraft goes for further tests.

Further word on Kraft’s outlook will likely come on Monday and the Packers aren’t expecting good news.