 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur: Tucker Kraft’s knee injury doesn’t look good

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:31 PM

Tight end Tucker Kraft was not around for the end of the Packers’ stunning loss to the Panthers on Sunday and he may not be back on the field anytime soon.

Kraft was carted off with a knee injury in the third quarter of the game and head coach Matt LaFleur’s initial update was not one that is going to make anyone feel better about how things played out at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur did not get into particulars, but said Kraft’s injury doesn’t look good.

“It’s going to be tough. Other guys are going to have to step up,” LaFleur said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

LaFleur’s words suggested a fear of a torn ACL and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that is the concern as Kraft goes for further tests.

Further word on Kraft’s outlook will likely come on Monday and the Packers aren’t expecting good news.