Matt Milano and Bills agreed to reduce his salary, let him hit free agency in 2026
Published March 18, 2025 11:57 AM
Bills linebacker Matt Milano agreed to re-do his contract to take a lower base salary this year and hit free agency next year.
Milano will now make a base salary of $6,306,500 with $5,631,000 guaranteed this season, according to OvertheCap.com.
That means he’s taking $3,633,500 less for his 2025 base pay, but the contract gives him the ability to make that up with $3,633,500 in performance incentives.
Milano’s contract now voids in February, so he can become a free agent in 2026.
The Bills saved $3,658,500 in 2025 salary cap space with the revised contract.