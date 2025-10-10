 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Milano, Curtis Samuel, Damar Hamlin did not practice on Friday

  
Published October 10, 2025 03:43 PM

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) remained a non-participant in Friday’s practice, a sign that he likely misses another week.

He has played only three games this season, seeing only 100 snaps. Milano missed 13 games in 2024 and 12 games in 2023 with injuries.

So, he has missed more than twice as many games as he has played in the past three seasons.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) did not practice either. Hamlin and Samuel got limited work on Thursday.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) remained limited for a second consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (thumb), safety Taylor Rapp (nose) and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) returned to full participation after being limited on Thursday.