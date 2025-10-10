Matt Milano, Curtis Samuel, Damar Hamlin did not practice on Friday

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) remained a non-participant in Friday’s practice, a sign that he likely misses another week.

He has played only three games this season, seeing only 100 snaps. Milano missed 13 games in 2024 and 12 games in 2023 with injuries.

So, he has missed more than twice as many games as he has played in the past three seasons.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) did not practice either. Hamlin and Samuel got limited work on Thursday.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) remained limited for a second consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (thumb), safety Taylor Rapp (nose) and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) returned to full participation after being limited on Thursday.