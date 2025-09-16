 Skip navigation
Matt Milano, Ed Oliver remain out of practice Tuesday

  
Published September 16, 2025 04:00 PM

There were no surprises on the Bills’ injury report for Tuesday and no changes from Monday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) did not practice a second consecutive day. Coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day that Milano could practice Wednesday.

Oliver has less of a chance to play and likely misses his second consecutive game.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) remained limited Tuesday.

The Bills play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.