Matt Milano, Ed Oliver remain out of practice Tuesday

There were no surprises on the Bills’ injury report for Tuesday and no changes from Monday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) did not practice a second consecutive day. Coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day that Milano could practice Wednesday.

Oliver has less of a chance to play and likely misses his second consecutive game.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) remained limited Tuesday.

The Bills play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.