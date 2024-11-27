 Skip navigation
Matt Milano fully participates in Bills practice

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:45 PM

The Bills appear to be getting closer to getting a key piece of their defense on the field for the first time this season.

Linebacker Matt Milano was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Milano tore his biceps in August and has spent the entire season on injured reserve, but the move up to full participation could set the stage for him to play against the Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen had been on the injury report for several weeks before Buffalo’s bye with a left hand issue, but he is not on Wednesday’s report at all.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) was the only player on the active roster to miss practice. Wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) were listed as limited participants.