nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Matt Nagy: Hollywood Brown has got to get back on the field and get going quickly

  
Published August 5, 2025 03:56 PM

The Chiefs haven’t seen much of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown since originally signing him in March 2024.

Brown had a sternoclavicular joint injury in the 2024 preseason that required surgery and cost him 15 games in his first season with the Chiefs.

Brown, who signed another one-year deal this offseason to return to the Chiefs, injured his ankle in last Tuesday’s practice. A week later, he remains out.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy noted the practice time Brown has missed and is missing, making it difficult for Patrick Mahomes to get timing with the receiver.

“Well, it’s got to happen quickly when he gets back,” Nagy said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I know Hollywood wants to be out here, and he’s not, so you are missing out on that timing. And so I know he’s frustrated from last year, when he came in at the end of the year, helped us out. When he gets back, whenever that is, they’ve got to go full speed and get that down.

“And I know he’s doing everything he can to get back on track, but that timing, man, is so critical, and Hollywood knows that. So what he’s got to do right now is to get back on that field.”

Brown said this offseason that his “No. 1 goal” is to stay healthy this season.

In his five games last season, which included three postseason games, Brown made a modest 14 receptions for 141 yards.

Brown, 28, has had one 1,000-yard season in his six seasons with three different teams.

The Chiefs had three other players out of practice Tuesday, with linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (on PUP list with knee) sitting out.