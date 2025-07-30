Matt Nagy: Josh Simmons is a true pro right now, this is just the beginning

The Chiefs had a clear issue at left tackle in 2024, eventually settling on moving All-Pro guard Joe Thuney over to the position late in the year.

Kansas City hopes that problem has now been solved with the selection of Josh Simmons out of Ohio State at the end of the first round.

While Simmons had suffered a torn patellar tendon in his last season with the Buckeyes, he was fully cleared and ready to roll for camp. Reporters have noted that Simmons has been taking plenty of reps at left tackle with the starting offense.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said this week that Simmons has looked the part.

"[T]he glimpse of athleticism is rare, it is special,” Nagy said, via transcript from the team. “I like his mental right now, where he is at mentally. You know, we all see what goes on out here in practice, but then we take it to walk through inside — he is, so laser focused and understanding from [OL coach Andy] Heck on maybe there’s a mistake or a mental where ... assignment-wise, he doesn’t go to the right spot. So, we repeat it and go through it. He cannot have enough of those.

“Physically, he is super talented. It’s the mental side, and it is the communication part with the left guard and the rest of the O-line, but I really like where he is at, and he is a true pro right now and this is just the beginning.”

Simmons spent his first two collegiate seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. If he can stabilize things at left tackle, then Kansas City’s offense will be in a much better position to get back to the explosive plays that had been its signature since Patrick Mahomes took over at starting QB in 2018.