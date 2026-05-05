Matt Ryan sees “untapped potential” in Jahan Dotson

Falcons president of football Matt Ryan isn’t quite sure what to expect from the team’s quarterbacks once the team gets to training camp this summer, but he seems to have a bit more certainty when it comes to one of the team’s offseason additions.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson signed with the Falcons as a free agent after catching 37 passes over two seasons with the Eagles. That production continued a run of underwhelming results for Dotson since he was drafted in the first round by Washington in 2022 and the move to Atlanta wasn’t heralded as a significant move for a team that already has the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson on their offense.

During a Monday appearance on 680 The Fan, Ryan shone a light on Dotson as a player that he thinks has more to his game than he’s been able to show in his first four seasons.

“Of course, you’ve got to have these premier players,” Ryan said. “But if you’re going to be successful long-term and you’re going to be consistent year in and year out, depth is paramount. So when you add a guy like Jahan Dotson, who I’m excited about, I think there’s untapped potential with him. And some of it is just the situations he was in early on and some of the places that he was. So, excited about what he can do.”

The Falcons also signed Olamide Zaccheaus and drafted Zachariah Branch in the third round, so Dotson will have to stand out on the practice field to make Ryan’s comments look prescient come the fall.