Matthew Judon feels “new energy and new life” around Patriots

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said recently that the team is going to be doing things differently in the post-Bill Belichick era and the results of the change in coaches is already being felt around the team.

That was the message from edge rusher Matthew Judon during an appearance on NFL Network. Judon called Belichick a great coach and said it was “amazing” to learn from him, but that a new voice has resonated with the team so far this offseason. Part of the reason that voice has resonated is because Mayo offers a tie to the Belichick era while also offering new paths forward.

“I think with him leaving, it’s just new energy and new life in the building,” Judon said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “Sometimes it’s just time and I think it was just one of those times. . . . I think with the hire of Mayo, bringing in somebody that was actually there for those years, understands player perspective and coaching and also how coach Belichick actually ran the system. I think bringing in somebody like that, instead of somebody that’s outside and didn’t know at all kind of helped us.”

The new energy and new life in the building will be joined by new faces once the league year gets underway next week and those arrivals will help determine how successful the start to Mayo’s run will be in New England.