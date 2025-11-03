Matthew Stafford adds to MVP case, Rams beat Saints 34-10

If you’re discussing potential MVPs at this point in the season, Matthew Stafford should be one of the candidates.

The Rams’ quarterback tossed another four touchdowns on Sunday as Los Angeles breezed past New Orleans, 34-10.

Though the Rams had their bye last week, Stafford picked up right where he left off in the team’s London victory over the Jaguars. He was 8-of-8 to start the contest on Los Angeles’ first possession, capping the 12-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Tyler Higbee.

He followed that with a 3-yard touchdown to Davante Adams early in the second quarter and a 39-yard deep TD to Puka Nacua midway through the same period.

Stafford’s fourth and final touchdown came with 5:14 left in the third quarter, with Stafford once again hitting Adams — this time for a 4-yard score.

That touchdown gave Stafford a franchise record with nine touchdown passes over a two-game span.

Stafford ended the contest 24-of-32 for 281 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. That gives him 2,147 yards with 21 TDs and just two picks this season, as the quarterback is playing some of the best football of his career. Stafford finished last year with 20 touchdowns in 16 games.

Los Angeles also had its run game humming, with Kyren Williams tallying 114 yards on 25 carries with a 1-yard touchdown. Blake Corum had 58 yards on 13 attempts.

Puka Nacua came back to catch seven passes for 95 yards with a touchdown. He exited the contest with a chest injury, but looked like he could have come back in if the game were not a blowout, standing on the sideline with his helmet on. Davante Adams caught five passes for 60 yards with his second multi-touchdown game in a row.

The L.A. dominance was exemplified by the final numbers in time of possession, which the Rams led 43:53 to 16:07.

With that, quarterback Tyler Shough did not get much time to put much together in his first start. He finished 15-of-24 for 176 yards with one touchdown — the first of his career — and an interception. Shough hit Jawan Johnson for an 11-yard score late in the first half for New Orleans’ only touchdown of the day.

The only negative for L.A. was its kicking game. Joshua Karty badly missed an extra point wide left before badly missing a 39-yard field goal wide right. He’s now missed eight kicks this season, as Los Angeles has struggled on special teams throughout 2025.

But the Rams still improved to 6-2, with a big matchup against the 6-3 49ers looming in Santa Clara next Sunday.

At 1-8, the Saints will be on the road to face the division-rival Panthers before a Week 11 bye.