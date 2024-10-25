Matthew Stafford calls it humbling to pass Dan Marino on NFL career completions list

When Dan Marino retired in 1999 with 4,967 completions, it was the most in NFL history. But as passing offenses have exploded, nine quarterbacks have passed Marino. Matthew Stafford is the latest.

Stafford surpassed Marino’s total during Thursday night’s game and now has 4,991 career completions. He completed 3,898 passes with the Lions and now has 1,093 completions with the Rams.

“It’s humbling,” Stafford said. “I grew up loving this game, such a big fan of the game, such a big fan of the NFL. All the people who paved the way for us to play it now, nothing but respect for all the guys who did it before me and being able to be in that same breath is a special thing for me.”

The NFL record for career completions is now 7,753 by Tom Brady. At his current career pace, the 36-year-old Stafford would have to play seven more seasons to break Brady’s record.