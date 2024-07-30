 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford had scheduled day off Monday

  
July 29, 2024

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not participate in Monday’s practice.

Coach Sean McVay said afterward that it was a scheduled day off for Stafford.

“There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s good,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “This will be the only day that we’ll approach like that. It was really more about just the amount of throws that he would get in a week’s time, and so it kind of worked out well to coincide with a day that we were going to be a lot heavier run emphasis.”

Stafford, 36, played 15 games last season and made his second career Pro Bowl, his first with the Rams.

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson tweaked his ankle in practice Monday, but the injury does not appear a long-term issue.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” McVay said.