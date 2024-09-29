Matthew Stafford passes Eli Manning for 10th-most passing yards in NFL history

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 224 yards in Sunday’s 24-18 loss to the Bears. In the process, he passed Eli Manning for the 10th-most passing yards in NFL history.

Manning had 57,023 in his 16-year career, and Stafford now has 57,025 in his 16th season.

Stafford admitted it was “tough to think about” after the loss, but he called it a “humbling thing to be mentioned with a great player like Eli.”

"[Manning] obviously had an outstanding career,” Stafford said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And I’m sure at the end of the season or whatnot, I will spend more time thinking about that kind of stuff. I was a fan of this game long before I became a player of it in the NFL and to be mentioned with some of those guys is a really cool, humbling thing for me.”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ninth in NFL history with 59,904 passing yards.

Stafford needs 3,943 yards this season to pass 60,000 for his career, something only eight other quarterbacks have done with Rodgers likely to join the list next week.