nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Matthew Stafford: Rams shot ourselves in the foot settling for field goals

  
Published November 12, 2024 04:56 AM

The Rams’ offense repeatedly settled for field goals at the ends of long drives in Monday night’s 23-15 loss to the Dolphins, and quarterback Matthew Stafford knows that’s not good enough.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, in that strike zone area, 30-yard line area, and that was the difference in the game, not coming away with touchdowns,” Stafford said.

Although the Rams’ offense started the game poorly, each of the Rams’ last six possessions got into field goal range. But they never got into the end zone, kicker Joshua Karty went 5-for-6, and 15 points weren’t enough.

“We had some nice drives there in the second half,” Stafford said. “For one reason or another we didn’t finish them off and didn’t score enough points.”

Stafford was sacked four times for a loss of 36 yards and pressured several other times, and Rams head coach Sean McVay said the offensive line needs to be better.

“We didn’t do nearly a good enough job offensively,” McVay said.

The Rams are now 4-5 and can’t afford many more games where they don’t reach the end zone.