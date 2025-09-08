Matthew Stafford: Reaching 60,000 yards brings back a lot of memories

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the 10th man in league history to throw for 60,000 yards.

He finished Sunday’s win over the Texans with 60,054 career yards, having completed 21-of-29 for 245 yards in Week 1.

After the game, Stafford told reporters that reaching the milestone “brings back a lot of memories.”

“I’ve been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players,” Stafford said. “The cool thing about quarterback and my thought about it is, I can’t throw for any of those yards without all 10 players on the field, 10 other guys that are doing their job. It’s really cool. I share it with so many people and so many teammates and a bunch of coaches and my family and everybody that’s helped me get there.

“You get in those longevity type places where you’re breaking those kinds of things. It’s not oh, that was a cool year or a cool two years. I mean, it’s been a long time and a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to help me out along the way, and I appreciate each and every single one of them. It’s cool. It’s an amazing thing and I sure as hell am glad that we did it getting the win too.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft, Stafford threw for 45,109 yards in his 12 seasons with the Lions and has thrown for 14,945 yards so far in his five seasons with the Rams. He’s No. 10 on the all-time list in passing yards behind Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Dan Marino.

Both Rodgers and Stafford have a good chance to climb the rankings this season if they can stay healthy.