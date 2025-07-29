 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford remains “week-to-week” with back issue

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:25 AM

As the Rams get ready for the start of the season, quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t. And coach Sean McVay confirmed on Monday that Stafford’s status has not changed.

“Matthew will be week-to-week,” coach Sean McVay told reporters. “It’ll be the same for the rest of the week on that.”

Week-to-week always implies a longer absence than day-to-day. And it’s rarely a one- or two-week thing.

While Stafford is obviously the kind of player who will show up when it counts, the situation raises real questions about whether the back problems will linger for the 37-year-old quarterback.

There’s still plenty of time before the Week 1 visit from the Texans. But even if he’s able to play on September 7, how ready will he be if he keeps missing camp reps?