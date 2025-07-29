Matthew Stafford remains “week-to-week” with back issue

As the Rams get ready for the start of the season, quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t. And coach Sean McVay confirmed on Monday that Stafford’s status has not changed.

“Matthew will be week-to-week,” coach Sean McVay told reporters. “It’ll be the same for the rest of the week on that.”

Week-to-week always implies a longer absence than day-to-day. And it’s rarely a one- or two-week thing.

While Stafford is obviously the kind of player who will show up when it counts, the situation raises real questions about whether the back problems will linger for the 37-year-old quarterback.

There’s still plenty of time before the Week 1 visit from the Texans. But even if he’s able to play on September 7, how ready will he be if he keeps missing camp reps?