Matthew Stafford throws for 334 yards, Rams dominate Seahawks 30-13

After a 5-12 finish in 2022 and a roster loaded with young players in 2023, the Rams were expected to have a tough time against the Seahawks to open the season.

But nobody told the Rams that.

Los Angeles went up to the Pacific Northwest and dominated Seattle for a 30-13 victory in Week 1.

The Rams’ offense was missing Cooper Kupp, but you’d never have known it as two receivers went over 100 yards. Third-year wideout Tutu Atwell recorded his first game in triple digits with six catches for 119 yards.

But it was rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua who stole the show, leading L.A. with 10 catches for 119 yards. According to the FOX broadcast, Nacua is just the second receiver selected in the fifth round or later to have 100 yards in his debut.

Those numbers were possible because quarterback Matthew Stafford was dealing throughout the contest. He finished 24-of-38 for 334 yards, looking like he turned back the clock after an injury-riddled 2022. He led Los Angeles to 426 total yards and 27 first downs. Los Angeles was also 11-of-17 on third down.

But the Rams’ defense was lights out, particularly in the second half. Seattle had just 12 yards in the second half — 9 of which came on the game’s final play.

Geno Smith finished 16-of-26 for 112 yards with a touchdown. But he was under duress for much of the day and could not get in a rhythm. DK Metcalf had three catches for 47 yards with a TD.

In all, Seattle had just 13 first downs and 180 total yards, averaging just 3.9 yards per play. The club was 2-of-9 on third down.