Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, a linebacker with three NFL teams and a coach at the college and pro level, has died. He was 85.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in 1960, Baughan played for Philadelphia through 1965. He was traded to the Rams in 1966. He played for L.A. through 1970. After three years out of football, he returned in 1974 for one year with Washington, where he served as a player-coach.

Baughan was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a five-time second-team All-Pro. He’s a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

Baughan worked as defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, his alma mater, in 1972-73, during his break in playing. He became defensive coordinator of the Colts from 1975-79, and the Lions from 1980-82.

After six years as head coach at Cornell and one year out of football, Baughan served as linebackers coach with the Vikings (1990-91), Buccaneers (1992-95), and Ravens (1996-98).

We extend our condolences to Baughan’s family, friends, teammates, and players.