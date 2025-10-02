Maxx Crosby added to injury report; Brock Bowers missed Thursday’s work

The Raiders’ practice report brought concerning news on Thursday.

The team added defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was limited with a knee injury. The Pro Bowler was not on Wednesday’s report.

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) went from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday. Linebacker Brennan Jackson (foot) also was downgraded to non-participation.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter (illness) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) again was limited.