Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Maxx Crosby on the firing of Chip Kelly: “We needed to make a change”

  
Published November 24, 2025 05:45 PM

On Sunday night, the Raiders fired first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. On Monday, defensive end Maxx Crosby — the best player on the roster and current face of the franchise — addressed the move.

“Chip’s a guy that I’ve had a lot of respect for from afar and what he has done over his career,” Crosby said on the latest episode of the SiriusXM Let’s Go! podcast. “Everyone knows that growing up I was a big Buckeye fan, my dad is a huge Ohio State fan, and so them winning the [national championship] last year, I was super excited about him coming here.

“When Chip was here he was always good to me and we had a cool relationship. Unfortunately, this is a production-based business and if the offense is struggling, you know, I feel like it’s just, it comes down to, it’s production at the end of the day. The offense has been struggling and felt like, you know, we needed to make a change. So that’s above my pay grade. But at the end of the day, I wish the best for Chip and I know he’ll be back doing his thing soon.”

And he’ll be well compensated until he is, with the balance of his three-year, $18 million deal due and owing until he finds something else.

With so many college vacancies, he surely will. But after three failed stints at the NFL level, it’s likely a stretch to think Chip will be back in the pro game any time soon. If ever.