Maxx Crosby returns to practice on Thursday

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Raiders.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, defensive end Maxx Crosby returned to the practice field on Thursday after he was sidelined for Wednesday’s session with a back injury.

Crosby was injured during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Chiefs just before Las Vegas’ Week 7 bye. Crosby usually plays nearly every defensive snap, but was on the field for just 40 percent of the reps in that contest.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler was also on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Crosby and Butler’s participation level will be revealed with the Raiders’ injury report later in the day.