Maxx Crosby undergoes knee surgery

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby found a way to play through a knee injury, throughout most of the 2023 regular season. It was definitely nothing minor. And definitely not something that could heal without surgery.

Crosby has posted on social media a photo from a hospital bed with his left leg heavily wrapped and in a brace.

The specific nature of the knee injury has not been disclosed. The type of surgery wasn’t disclosed, either.

There likewise has been no comment or report on whether he’ll be ready for the offseason program, or training camp.

Crosby started all 17 games in 2023, racking up 14.5 sacks and making it to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.