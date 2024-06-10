 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby wants to stay with Raiders for his entire career

  
Published June 9, 2024 10:29 PM

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He’s hoping to exit the NFL many years from now still with the Raiders.

Crosby, 26, noted this week that there is something special about great players who play their entire career in one place.

“The guys who inspire me are the Kobes [Bryant] and the [Michael] Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place,” Crosby said on The Jim Rome Show, via NFL.com. “No offense to the guys like LeBron [James] and those dudes. I won’t give them some heat, but they took the easier road traveled and that’s not the way I look at it.

“Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So, I plan on being here for a very long time and I plan on winning here. You know when I signed that contract, I didn’t have any type of you know thought of leaving or idea of leaving. I feel like I’m going to be a Raider for life.”

Crosby’s current contract runs through 2026, but he has no guaranteed money left after this season.

Despite three Pro Bowls in his five seasons, he has played only one playoff game. The Raiders are 39-45, including the postseason loss, in his time with them.

But Crosby got the head coach he wanted when the Raiders gave Antonio Pierce the job full time, and they added Gardner Minshew, Alexander Mattison, Michael Gallup and Christian Wilkins. So, they think they are building toward something special.