Mazi Smith will not play against the Raiders tonight

Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith needs snaps. He won’t get them tonight against the Raiders.

The 2023 first-round pick had an allergic reaction Friday that forced him to miss the team charter to Las Vegas. The Cowboys had hoped to fly him to Las Vegas on Saturday to play against the Raiders.

He won’t.

The team announced Saturday that Smith will remain in Oxnard, California, recovering from the allergic reaction.

Smith started only three games as a rookie, played only 28 percent of the snaps in 17 games and totaled only 13 tackles and one sack. He has made progress this offseason and into training camp and recorded three tackles in 20 snaps in the first preseason game.

The Cowboys traded for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Thursday, but they still have expectations for Smith’s improvement this season in Mike Zimmer’s defense.