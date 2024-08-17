 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mazi Smith will not play against the Raiders tonight

  
Published August 17, 2024 04:34 PM

Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith needs snaps. He won’t get them tonight against the Raiders.

The 2023 first-round pick had an allergic reaction Friday that forced him to miss the team charter to Las Vegas. The Cowboys had hoped to fly him to Las Vegas on Saturday to play against the Raiders.

He won’t.

The team announced Saturday that Smith will remain in Oxnard, California, recovering from the allergic reaction.

Smith started only three games as a rookie, played only 28 percent of the snaps in 17 games and totaled only 13 tackles and one sack. He has made progress this offseason and into training camp and recorded three tackles in 20 snaps in the first preseason game.

The Cowboys traded for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Thursday, but they still have expectations for Smith’s improvement this season in Mike Zimmer’s defense.