Mecole Hardman activated off IR, set to play vs. Bengals

The Chiefs will get some help at receiver for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Kansas City announced the club has activated Mecole Hardman off of injured reserve and removed his questionable designation, so he’s set to play in Week 17.

Hardman has missed the last five games with a thumb injury. He’s appeared in four games with the Chiefs this season since the team brought him back from the Jets, catching eight passes for 41 yards.

With Skyy Moore on injured reserve and Kadarius Toney out again with a hip injury, Hardman could be a key factor in Kansas City’s offensive approach on Sunday.

As a corresponding move, the Chiefs have waived defensive tackle Matt Dickerson from the 53-man roster.

Kansas City has also elevated running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive tackle Mike Pennell from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. Running backs Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) are both questionable with Jerick McKinnon on IR.