Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Mecole Hardman didn’t practice Friday, may not play Sunday

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:23 PM

The Chiefs are making a late addition to this week’s injury report.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s knee locked up on him ahead of practice. Hardman did not take part in practice as a result and Reid said he’s still being evaluated.

The results of that evaluation will determine whether Hardman is able to play against the Chargers on Sunday.

Hardman has appeared in every game this season. He has 12 catches for 90 yards and five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. He has also seen time as a punt and kickoff returner.