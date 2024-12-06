Mecole Hardman didn’t practice Friday, may not play Sunday

The Chiefs are making a late addition to this week’s injury report.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s knee locked up on him ahead of practice. Hardman did not take part in practice as a result and Reid said he’s still being evaluated.

The results of that evaluation will determine whether Hardman is able to play against the Chargers on Sunday.

Hardman has appeared in every game this season. He has 12 catches for 90 yards and five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. He has also seen time as a punt and kickoff returner.