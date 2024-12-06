 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman questionable for Chiefs-Chargers

  
Published December 6, 2024 04:45 PM

It’s still unclear whether or not Mecole Hardman will be able to play in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Chargers this weekend.

Hardman (knee) is officially questionable for the contest after suffering an injury during the practice week.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that Hardman’s knee locked up and he was being examined. Hardman didn’t practice on Friday.

Hardman has caught 12 passes for 90 yards and taken five carries for 62 yards with a touchdown in 2024. He’s also averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns and 26.4 yards on five kick returns this season.

While right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) was limited on Thursday, he was back to a full participant on Friday and has no game status.

Tight end Noah Gray (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) are also off the injury report after fully practicing all week.