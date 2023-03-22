Mecole Hardman to sign with Jets

Assuming a high-profile trade gets done sooner than later , receiver Mecole Hardman is set to go from one great quarterback to another.

Hardman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Hardman spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He had displayed strong durability through his first three seasons, but injuries limited him to just eight games in 2022. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns and took four carries for 31 yards with two TDs.

The 2021 season was Hardman’s most productive, as he caught 59 passes for 693 yards with two touchdowns.

Hardman has also returned punts and kicks. He’s averaged 9.0 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kick return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Hardman’s contract is worth up to $6.5 million.

With the Jets adding Hardman and Allen Lazard, receiver Corey Davis’ time with New York could be coming to an end. The Jets would gain $10.5 million in cap space by releasing Davis.