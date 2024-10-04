The Chiefs have yet another injury concern in their receiving corps.

Via multiple reporters on the beat, Kansas City noted that Mecole Hardman will not practice on Friday with a knee issue.

Hardman was a limited participant in Thursday’s session as the Chiefs started their practice week for Monday’s matchup with the Saints.

Everyone else on the 53-man roster will practice in some capacity on Friday. Defensive end Michael Danna (calf) and running back Kareem Hunt (shoulder) were also limited on Thursday.