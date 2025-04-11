Medical examiner: Vontae Davis’ cause of death, manner of death undetermined

After former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis’ unexpected passing, Vernon Davis said his brother’s death was a mystery. It remains that way more than a year later.

The Broward County Medical Examiner released its autopsy report on Davis on Friday, listing the cause of death as “undetermined,” per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

Davis was found unresponsive at his grandmother’s home in South Florida on April 1, 2024. Vernon Davis has said Vontae collapsed after getting out of the sauna.

Police said foul play was not suspected.

Vontae was 35 years old.

The Dolphins made him a first-round pick in 2009, and he was in his 10th season when he abruptly retired during a game with the Bills. He spent six seasons in Indianapolis, earning two Pro Bowls.