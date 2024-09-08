 Skip navigation
Miami-Dade Police Department places one officer on “administrative duties” after Tyreek Hill incident

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:54 PM

The Miami-Dade Police Department said it will be immediately investigating the incident involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. They weren’t kidding.

In a new statement, Miami-Dade PD director Stephanie V. Daniels said one of the officers involving in the brief detainment has already been placed on administrative leave.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Daniel said. “One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Hill seemed to be unaffected by the situation during Sunday’s win. He scored a long touchdown, celebrated by putting his hands behind his back and having a teammate mime unlocking handcuffs, and gave a very loose interview to CBS’s Melanie Collins.

It was a little too loose. The live feed included an F bomb from Hill.

There might be more than a few F bombs uttered by the folks who investigated how and why things happened the way they did.