Miami-Dade Police Department will review Tyreek Hill detainment

Police detained Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill outside the team’s home stadium on Sunday morning. The Miami-Dade Police Department will be looking into the situation.

“We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers,” Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement, via NFL Media. “I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Hill ended up on the ground and handcuffed by a swarm of officers.

“It’s unnecessary,” Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on NFL Network. There’s no reason Tyreek should have been treated that way. We’re gonna look into that after the game.”

Whatever happened, hopefully the truth will come out. Hopefully with all body cam footage available and none of the cameras “accidentally” turned off.