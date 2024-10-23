 Skip navigation
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland didn’t practice Wednesday

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:50 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland would be game-time decisions for Sunday Night Football.

Neither player practiced Wednesday as they worked with the rehab group.

Parsons (ankle) has missed the past two games and could miss three, he acknowledged earlier this week. He had never missed a game for injury before the win over the Steelers in Week 5.

Bland (foot) had his 21-day practice window opened before Week 6. He had two full practices before missing the final session of that week.

Bland did not practice Wednesday.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey (jury duty) also did not practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (ankle), tight end John Stephens (knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) were limited.

Linebacker Marist Liufau (shoulder), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (dislocated right wrist) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) were full participants. Phillips had his 21-day practice window opened.