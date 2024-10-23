Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland didn’t practice Wednesday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland would be game-time decisions for Sunday Night Football.

Neither player practiced Wednesday as they worked with the rehab group.

Parsons (ankle) has missed the past two games and could miss three, he acknowledged earlier this week. He had never missed a game for injury before the win over the Steelers in Week 5.

Bland (foot) had his 21-day practice window opened before Week 6. He had two full practices before missing the final session of that week.

Bland did not practice Wednesday.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey (jury duty) also did not practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (ankle), tight end John Stephens (knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) were limited.

Linebacker Marist Liufau (shoulder), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (dislocated right wrist) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) were full participants. Phillips had his 21-day practice window opened.