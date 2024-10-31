Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs remain out of practice

This season has not gone as planned for the Cowboys, and now the injuries are piling up.

The Cowboys, who have starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve, have practiced without three other defensive starters this week.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) and defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) remained out of practice Thursday. The Cowboys activated Bland from injured reserve Wednesday as his 21-day window expired, and coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the team hoping Bland would practice Thursday.

Parsons has missed three games and four weeks since being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain against the Giants on Sept. 26. The Cowboys did not put him on injured reserve, hoping he could return after the Week 7 off week.

“He’s here. He’s in the meetings,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “So yeah, I mean, until they clear the return to play with [rehab specialist] Britt [Brown], I really don’t even entertain that thought. So he’s not quite there yet.”

Linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) also didn’t practice.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey finished jury duty Wednesday and was a full participant Thursday.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back) and right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) again was limited.