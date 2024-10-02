Micah Parsons did not practice Wednesday

The Cowboys have not ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He has a high ankle sprain, though, and conceded earlier this week he might not play the next two games before the team’s off week.

Parsons did not practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys placed their other starting edge rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence, on injured reserve earlier this week with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. They lost key backup Sam Williams to a season-ending ACL tear in training camp.

“Obviously injuries are part of it,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “You never want to lose any of your guys, especially top guys. This is a great opportunity to show the quality of our football team. We’re excited about this.”

Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has an infection in his knee and won’t play Sunday, is the only other player who didn’t practice.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker (rest), linebacker Eric Kendricks (rest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest) and right guard Zack Martin (rest) were limited. Safety Markquese Bell (ankle) was a full participant.