Micah Parsons has full practice, off injury report

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons will get a chance to extend his streak of double-digit sack seasons.

Parsons, who has 9.5 sacks, returned to a full practice Friday and has no injury designation. He went onto the report Thursday as a limited participant with a wrist injury.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring).

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (pelvis) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable.

Everyone else is good to go, including wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (finger) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (elbow).