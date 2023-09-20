Micah Parsons is the NFC defensive player of the week

Micah Parsons played an excellent game on Sunday and now has been rewarded for his performance.

The NFL named Parsons NFC defensive player of the week for his role in the Cowboys’ 30-10 victory over the Jets last Sunday.

Parsons was a game-wrecker on Sunday, recording 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and four total quarterback hits — plus a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He was on the field for 87 percent of Dallas’ defensive snaps.

Through two games this season, Parsons has 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. After finishing second in AP defensive player of the year voting two seasons in a row, Parsons looks like he might take the top spot in 2023.

The Cowboys will be on the road to face the Cardinals this week.