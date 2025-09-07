 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons, Jordan Love and the Packers dominate the Lions

  
Published September 7, 2025 07:13 PM

The Packers traded for Micah Parsons in the hopes that it would put them over the top and make them not just contenders, but champions. On the basis of Week One, they’re on the right track.

The Lions, last year’s NFC No. 1 seed, went to Green Bay today and got dominated by a Packers team that jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first series and never looked back. The final score was 27-13 Packers, and it was only that close because Lions rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa made a sensational leaping touchdown grab with 55 seconds left, when the game was out of reach.

Parsons was impressive, repeatedly beating Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and pressuring quarterback Jared Goff. He looked like every bit the difference-maker the Packers expected him to be.

But it wasn’t just Parsons. Packers quarterback Jordan Love turned in an efficient game, and the Packers controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage. Love was never sacked, and the Lions’ pass rush, which was supposed to be led by the returning Aidan Hutchinson, rarely even got close.

The Lions, whose defense was plagued by injuries last year, lost cornerback Terrion Arnold to a groin injury today. That’s a concern in Detroit.

But a bigger concern is that the Lions took on the team that had the best chance of dethroning them atop the NFC North and got beaten handily. The Packers are now the favorites to win the NFC North. And among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.