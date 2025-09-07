Micah Parsons, Jordan Love and the Packers dominate the Lions

The Packers traded for Micah Parsons in the hopes that it would put them over the top and make them not just contenders, but champions. On the basis of Week One, they’re on the right track.

The Lions, last year’s NFC No. 1 seed, went to Green Bay today and got dominated by a Packers team that jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first series and never looked back. The final score was 27-13 Packers, and it was only that close because Lions rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa made a sensational leaping touchdown grab with 55 seconds left, when the game was out of reach.

Parsons was impressive, repeatedly beating Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and pressuring quarterback Jared Goff. He looked like every bit the difference-maker the Packers expected him to be.

But it wasn’t just Parsons. Packers quarterback Jordan Love turned in an efficient game, and the Packers controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage. Love was never sacked, and the Lions’ pass rush, which was supposed to be led by the returning Aidan Hutchinson, rarely even got close.

The Lions, whose defense was plagued by injuries last year, lost cornerback Terrion Arnold to a groin injury today. That’s a concern in Detroit.

But a bigger concern is that the Lions took on the team that had the best chance of dethroning them atop the NFC North and got beaten handily. The Packers are now the favorites to win the NFC North. And among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.