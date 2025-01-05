 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons-led Cowboys up 6-3 on Commanders at halftime

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:35 PM

The Commanders will clinch the No. 6 seed with a win or a Packers loss. They are losing 6-3 to the Cowboys at halftime, but the Packers are down 14-13 to the Bears with Jordan Love and Christian Watson both out with injuries.

Trey Lance started for the Cowboys, his first start since Week 2 of the 2022 season. He went 11-of-20 for 125 yards and should have had a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 in the waning seconds.

Lance underthrew Rico Dowdle in the end zone with 17 seconds left after escaping pressure.

So, the Cowboys lead by only a field goal at halftime, with Brandon Aubrey kicking field goals of 34 and 41 yards.

Dowdle has 11 carries for 42 yards, and KaVontae Turpin has two catches for 40 yards.

The Cowboys have outgained the Commanders 190 to 64. Washington has only four first downs and is 2-of-7 on third down.

Micah Parsons has 2.5 of the Cowboys’ four sacks of Jayden Daniels, giving Parsons double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season.

Daniels is 6-of-12 for 38 yards and has 27 rushing yards on four carries. Wide receiver Dyami Brown hit Olamide Zaccheaus in the hands with a pass on a trick play, but Zaccheaus dropped what would have been a 36-yard touchdown. Zach Ertz has two catches for 17 yards.