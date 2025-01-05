Micah Parsons-led Cowboys up 6-3 on Commanders at halftime

The Commanders will clinch the No. 6 seed with a win or a Packers loss. They are losing 6-3 to the Cowboys at halftime, but the Packers are down 14-13 to the Bears with Jordan Love and Christian Watson both out with injuries.

Trey Lance started for the Cowboys, his first start since Week 2 of the 2022 season. He went 11-of-20 for 125 yards and should have had a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 in the waning seconds.

Lance underthrew Rico Dowdle in the end zone with 17 seconds left after escaping pressure.

So, the Cowboys lead by only a field goal at halftime, with Brandon Aubrey kicking field goals of 34 and 41 yards.

Dowdle has 11 carries for 42 yards, and KaVontae Turpin has two catches for 40 yards.

The Cowboys have outgained the Commanders 190 to 64. Washington has only four first downs and is 2-of-7 on third down.

Micah Parsons has 2.5 of the Cowboys’ four sacks of Jayden Daniels, giving Parsons double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season.

Daniels is 6-of-12 for 38 yards and has 27 rushing yards on four carries. Wide receiver Dyami Brown hit Olamide Zaccheaus in the hands with a pass on a trick play, but Zaccheaus dropped what would have been a 36-yard touchdown. Zach Ertz has two catches for 17 yards.