Micah Parsons rates his chance to play this week as “high”

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. He expects to return after missing four games and five weeks with his high-ankle sprain.

“You know my chance is high, but we just trying to see how the practice week goes, see where the challenges are at, seeing what measures we got to take to see how we want to play this game,” Parsons said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

Parsons is back going full speed, but after missing games for injury for the first time in his career, he has no idea what to expect in his return.

“Just got to get the feel of the rush. I feel like I’m starting all over,” Parsons said. “Basically, it’s like I’m starting my season all over again, so it’s just going to be an interesting week.”

He has not played a game since Sept. 26 when he injured his ankle against the Giants. The Cowboys have lost three of four since then.

“Obviously I felt like it’s tough [to be out], just because I feel like I can make an impact in those games,” Parsons said. “Played Kirk [Cousins] before, had a lot of success. 49ers, tough watch. I think there’s games where we’re losing by six points, and I definitely believe I could make a difference in those games. Six-point game, [are] you telling me, me and D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] can’t make a difference? An extra stop in one point of the games? It’s hard for me to believe we can’t. So my goal is if I’m up this week to go out there and prove that.”

Lawrence, the team’s other starting defensive end, went on injured reserve Oct. 1 with a foot injury.