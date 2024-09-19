Micah Parsons: Ravens are a “prove it” game for Cowboys defense

The Cowboys defense got run over by the Saints on their home field last weekend and Micah Parsons is adamant that it can’t happen again when the Ravens come to town this Sunday.

New Orleans ran for 190 yards and Derek Carr picked up 243 yards on just 11 completions, so the Cowboys struggled across the board in Week Two. On Wednesday, Parsons said “we all need to step up” and the edge rusher said that the effort has to start with stopping the Ravens’ ground attack.

“Yeah, I think the mentality is to bounce back, stop this run and show people that you can stop the run,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s definitely a prove it game when you get a game like this back-to-back.”

Parsons believes stopping the run will allow the Cowboys a chance to get after Lamar Jackson in a way they couldn’t last weekend and the game might tilt on their ability to put themselves in that position.