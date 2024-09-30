 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons wearing a boot and using a scooter

  
Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has a high left ankle sprain, and executive vice president Stephen Jones, during his weekly Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, called Parsons week to week.

Parsons, though, is wearing a boot and using a scooter Monday, according to multiple beat reporters in the locker room.

Parsons acknowledged he might miss time through the bye week. The Cowboys play the Steelers and the Lions before their off week, and then play the 49ers in Week 8.

“I feel like I’m letting people down,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I kind of [thought] of myself as [being] invincible for a while. It’s humbling.”

Parsons has missed only one game in his career and that was a Week 17 game his rookie season when he contracted COVID.

“I’m trying to get back as fast as possible,” Parsons said.

He has only one sack this season after 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons combined.