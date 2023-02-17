Michael Bidwill: I’m excited about Jonathan Gannon’s view of “our elite quarterback”

Though Kyler Murray may not be available for the start of the 2023 season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, one of the most important factors in Arizona’s coaching search was each individual’s plan for maximizing the quarterback’s talents.

Jonathan Gannon said during his introductory press conference on Thursday that he views Murray as “a legit problem for defenses” given his skillset. And Gannon even dropped the “E” word when talking about Murray.

That view of Murray is likely a significant factor in why Gannon was the choice to be Arizona’s new coach, at least based on comments from team owner Michael Bidwill.

“I think he came in with a vision and plan,” Bidwill said Thursday. “The vision aligned with where we want to be about getting back to the top of the NFC West, competing in January, competing to get to the Super Bowl and win it. That’s number one with the vision. His plan he outlined, some of which he’ll get in today and some of which we’re not going to get into, but I’m excited about it.

“It’s the view that he had of our elite quarterback, getting him back to being the playmaker that he is, making sure we build around him and put our players in positions, especially Kyler as our quarterback to really get after it. I was excited about what his plan is and how he outlined it.”

Murray signed a contract extension through 2028 last offseason, so the Cardinals need to do what they can to get the most out of him. The first candidate who has emerged to be Arizona’s offensive coordinator under Gannon is Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing. He’ll have his first interview via Zoom on Friday, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.