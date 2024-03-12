Michael Burton will re-sign with Broncos

Fullback Michael Burton is staying in Denver.

Former NFL cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty was the first to report that Burton will be re-signing with the Broncos. Others have since confirmed that it will be a one-year deal for Burton.

Burton played for Sean Payton with the Saints in 2020 and reunited with the coach in Denver as a free agent last year. He played in every game and ran seven times for nine yards while catching three passes for eight yards.

Burton also saw ample time on special teams and was credited with four tackles and a forced fumble in that role.