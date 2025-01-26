Michael Irvin: “We lost an opportunity” to hire Deion Sanders

Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has spoken. And he’s not happy.

In a video posted on Saturday night, Irvin aired his grievances about the team’s decision to make Brian Schottenheimer the next head coach.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Irvin isn’t happy that the Cowboys will be sitting at home watching a couple of division rivals compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played tomorrow,” Irvin said. “All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. . . And [in] a position that we haven’t held in 30 fucking years.”

He stressed that he has no problem with Schottenheimer. He objects to the idea of promoting someone from the last coaching staff.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach,” Irvin said. “You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about.”

Irvin believes the Cowboys require a new voice to instill change.

“I know what we needed,” Irvin said. “They don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? . . . How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

Irvin claimed the Cowboys don’t meet on Saturday night before games. He passionately impressed the importance of doing that.

He’s also concerned that, if Schottenheimer tries to crack down, players will balk because they’ll be thinking “we got you the job.”

Irvin, while still trying his best to give Schottenheimer the benefit of the doubt, has concerns about Schottenheimer’s journey around the league.

“He’s been playing basketball in the NFL,” Irvin said. “He’s been NBA-ing the NFL. I call that bouncing his ass around to about 15 other teams.”

The bottom line, from Irvin’s perspective, is this: He believe’s America’s Team is about to lose America.

“We’re about to get our moniker snatched off our backs,” Irvin said.

He eventually summed up his experience of the past week like this: “Sick with the flu, and then hit with doo-doo.”

Flu or not, plenty of Cowboys fans are currently feeling the doo-doo, too.