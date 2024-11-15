Michael Mayer questionable, Nate Hobbs out for Raiders-Dolphins

The Raiders may well have tight end Michael Mayer on the field when they play the Dolphins on Sunday.

Las Vegas has listed Mayer as questionable as he returns from the non-football illness list. Mayer was a full participant in practice all week, but still must be activated to the 53-man roster.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said in his Friday press conference that things were “trending up” for Mayer to play.

In three games this year, Mayer has four catches for 21 yards. But now that Davante Adams has been traded, Mayer’s role in the offense could expand — even with Brock Bowers being Las Vegas’ primary receiving option.

“Yeah obviously, he’s always been a part of the plan first and foremost,” Pierce said. “But obviously with losing people through injuries or trades, I think there’s obviously an opportunity there for him. But really, I think just getting him back to par with our team, obviously new offensive coordinator there with Scott Turner and just getting back in the fold, you want to be smart with it. You want to be smart.

“But obviously, Mike is a big part of our plans this year, this week and the future. So, the more we can get him involved, the better.”

The Raiders have ruled out cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), center Andre James (ankle), and guard Cody Whitehair (ankle).

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hip), receive Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), guard Dylan Parham (foot), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (ankle), and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.