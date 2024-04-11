Michael Penix, Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy are not scheduled to attend draft

The NFL announced the 13 players who are going to the draft two weeks from tonight. The list includes three quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are going to be in Detroit.

Two quarterbacks are conspicuously missing.

Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix are not scheduled to attend the draft.

It is unclear why Nix and Penix aren’t going.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also is absent from the list.

The other players who have confirmed they will attend are Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham, UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner.

It is the lowest number of attendees since 2021 when 13 were at the draft in-person. Last year, 17 players attended the draft in Kansas City.

Pre-COVID — from 2015-19 — at least 22 prospects attended every one of those five drafts with a high of 28 in 2015.